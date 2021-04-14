World’s Largest Tesla Supercharger Station Planned Halfway Between LA and San Francisco

It looks like Tesla has filed an application to expand its Supercharger facilities at Harris Ranch in Coalinga, California, an existing site that could be set for a major upgrade by way of increasing capacity nearly five times to 100 charge points. We know Tesla has been thinking big lately with its Supercharger plans: three years ago it filed to try and build a retro-tastic drive-in that happened to charge your car while serving you burgers in Santa Monica. It never came to fruition but the EV maker recently filed again to try a similar thing, maybe with up to 62 chargers and clips of the "100 best movies." This potential deal at Harris Ranch separates, however, as it could become the world's largest Supercharger site.

Facebook: Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant

Not happy to go solely off social media posts for the Harris Ranch Supercharger expansion, The Drive looked up the planning application. It's still pending review, though it explicitly states its purpose for the "installation of electric vehicle charging equipment." There are currently 13 superchargers at the location, which probably get a fair amount of use given their location midway up Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The restaurant itself posted last week that the application had been filed, describing it as the world's largest supercharger site: