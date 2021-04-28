Some Tesla Owners Surprised by Having to Pay Taxes on Referral Program Prizes

Remember Tesla's referral program? You know, the one where Tesla owners would get various prizes, incentives or Supercharger network deals for getting their friends to buy a Tesla? It was a surprisingly effective tool for the electric automaker to convince owners to sing praises of their cars, and often translated to YouTube videos, forum posts, and Facebook comments where owners spammed their codes in order to claim a number of prizes from supercharging miles to a free next-gen Tesla Roadster. Well, like most things in life, these "free" prizes weren't exactly free. As many found out when filing their taxes, the rewards given out to owners who convinced friends, family, and internet strangers to use the referral code when buying a new Tesla are completely taxable—meaning many are now on the hook for ponying up some additional cash to the U.S. government, and for some, that could add up big time.

via Tesla

This shouldn't come as a surprise—taxes are part of life's three certainties, along with death and trouble—but for many unsuspecting owners who were looking to score some swag on Tesla's dime by earning the automaker a new sale, a 1099 form from Tesla was one of the last things that they expected to receive in the mail. Instead, they likely expected a set of wheels, a Powerwall, or one of the other referral prizes which could have been earned simply by giving out their referral code to a future owner. The rewards, of course, are all premium items offered by Tesla, some more expensive than others. For example, a set of 21-inch Tesla Arachnid wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires (a package which is no longer offered as a referral prize as of writing) would run owners $6,000 if purchasing directly from the automaker. Previously, owners who referred five new customers to Tesla could claim a set of these wheels as a prize. Once the prize is claimed and a service appointment scheduled to install the claimed prize wheels, owners would be instructed to fill out a W-9 form—an indication that tax remittance would be needed when filing annual income tax. However, over the past year, owners across several Facebook groups and internet forums have been surprised that Tesla actually sent out a 1099 form for the prize's value.

via Facebook