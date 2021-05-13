Jailed Autopilot Abuser Buys Another Tesla, Immediately Starts Riding In Back Seat

Just yesterday we told you about a serial Autopilot abuser—a man who has caused an uproar online after constantly posting videos of himself riding in the back seat of his Tesla Model 3 while Autopilot keeps the car on the road. Today, however, just two days after being arrested and having his Tesla confiscated, he's back at it again—in a new Tesla. As the saying goes: old habits die hard. 25-year-old Param Sharma is back to posting videos of himself doing the very thing he was apprehended for, though this time with a new Model 3 that he claims to have bought right after getting out of prison.

via Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

California police announced on Tuesday that they had arrested Sharma on May 10 for two counts of reckless driving and disobeying a Peace Officer after receiving complaints of a man riding in the back of a Tesla Model 3 while nobody was behind the steering wheel. Police impounded his Model 3 for evidence in his upcoming trial, which is scheduled for July. Within 18 hours after being released, Sharma was once again posting videos on Instagram from the back seat of another Tesla. Sharma believes that by mid-2022, "the backseat thing will be normal." However, legal experts and engineers disagree. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems like Tesla's Autopilot are still very much in their infancy. Even automakers like Honda are just now rolling out Level 3 ADAS tech on very limited scales, and hands-free systems like GM's Super Cruise and Ford's BlueCruise are still very much limited in their operational design domain.