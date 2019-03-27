Federal Judge Sets Date for SEC vs. Tesla's Elon Musk Hearing Over Questionable Tweets

A Federal judge in New York has ordered to hear oral arguments from both the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and lawyers representing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in court next week over the duo's most recent Twitter-related spat. Both Musk and the SEC have requested that the judge forego a hearing, as neither party disputed the material facts of the case and rather argued over their interpretations of the settlement's terms. Instead, Judge Alison Nathan will hear arguments from both sides before ruling on the SEC's request to hold Musk in contempt of a prior no-guilt settlement.

The SEC maintains that because Musk admittedly did not seek prior approval to any tweets prior to the contempt filing, rebuking his actions and stating that he did not comply with the terms of the settlement. Specifically, the most recent lawsuit brought on by the SEC surrounds a set of tweets made on Feb. 19 regarding Tesla's claimed production numbers which were made several hours apart. The SEC argued that the original tweet contained material information, whereas Musk believes that the information was previously disclosed and was not subject to pre-review.

In total, 11 tweets were submitted into evidence as being in violation of the settlement. Musk's lawyers disagree, stating that none of the CEO's tweets could have "reasonably contained material information" and be subject to the pre-approval clause in the settlement. "The only tweets that would have to be, say, reviewed, would be if a tweet had a probability of causing a movement in the stock," Musk explained during an interview with 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl. "Otherwise it's 'Hello, First Amendment.' Freedom of speech is fundamental."