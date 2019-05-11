Trial Date Set for Tesla CEO Musk Over 'Pedo Guy' Twitter Blast of British Cave Diver

Enigmatic businessman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk faced massive backlash in September after calling British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy" on his Twitter account, which currently has 26.4 million followers. The social media blast earned Musk a defamation lawsuit filed by Unsworth's lawyers—after Musk was reportedly quoted saying, "I f***ing hope he sues me"—and although the infamous company executive asked that the case be dismissed, an initial court date has now been set for Oct. 22.

Recent court filings originally revealed the news with multiple reports confirming it on Friday.

Musk's request to disregard the defamation suit was ultimately denied, likely due in part to an email he reportedly sent to Buzzfeed which reiterated his statements about Unsworth, supposedly calling him a "child rapist." Additional emails from Musk to Buzzfeed allegedly involved the business magnate saying Unsworth—who was instrumental in the retrieval of a Thai youth soccer team who nearly drowned in a cave—had moved to Southeast Asia to take a 12-year-old "child bride."