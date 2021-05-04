2021 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise Review: The Hands-Free Future of Highway Driving

When this happens, everything changes. Really, you're no longer in a car as you know it. In my case, you're in a big luxurious room on wheels that, for as long are you're on a mapped highway—which was every highway I drove on—you just have to keep looking ahead. You begin to adjust to your surroundings, you get more curious about what's on the radio. A question pops into your head: What do I do now? Besides shut off the heated steering wheel, that is.

You step up into the 2021 Cadillac Escalade , you get it on the highway, and the Super Cruise light illuminates itself on the dash. You click the button, a strip of light on the steering wheel turns green, and then that's it. For all intents and purposes, you're just a supervisor. Hands are off the wheel, eyes are on the road, away you go down the Interstate.

2021 Cadillac Escalade Platinum, By the Numbers

Base Price (as Tested): $77,890 ($112,465)

$77,890 ($112,465) Powertrain: 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive

6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive Horsepower: 420 @ 5,600 RPM

420 @ 5,600 RPM Torque: 460 lb-ft @ 4,100 RPM

460 lb-ft @ 4,100 RPM Curb Weight: 5,822 pounds

5,822 pounds EPA Fuel Economy: 14 mpg city | 19 highway | 16 combined

14 mpg city | 19 highway | 16 combined Quick Take: Sell all your shit and buy this thing.

Super Cruising

The 2021 Escalade Platinum is one of the biggest luxury SUVs you can buy and the Lincoln Navigator's arch-nemesis. It's a seven- or eight-passenger behemoth with a big giant everything and a massive reputation to boot. In its latest iteration, it finally lives up to the hype it's been building for five generations—especially when fitted with Super Cruise, General Motors' $2,500 advanced driver-assistance system. Any trim that has the word "Platinum" in the name gets it as an option, and my loaner was equipped as such. Once Super Cruise turns on, the question of "What do I do now?" is an easy one to answer.

You flick on the heated and cooled massage seats. Whatever music you eventually decide to listen to sounds the best that you've ever heard it because it's being piped out of a 36-speaker AKG system. So it better. You can also—so long as you're attentive—eat, drink, rub your hands together in anticipation like a cartoon villain. Or just relax.

This is all made possible by Super Cruise, Cadillac's hands-free highway driver-assist. As far as I'm concerned, it's truly one of the best driver-assist systems out there. You get on the highway, a light blinks on in the dash, and after the click of a button, you can take your hands off the wheel as the car maintains a set speed, stays in its lane, and changes lanes when you toggle the turn signals. Since GM has mapped pretty much the entire Interstate with LiDAR, you can travel mile after mile without ever touching the steering wheel. Think of it as a really advanced radar cruise control and lane-centering system combined into one.

Cadillac makes it clear that it's absolutely not a self-driving system, which becomes obvious if you try to abuse it. If you take your eyes off the road for more than five seconds, the green light on the steering wheel starts blinking. After that, it's only a few seconds before the light goes red, the system tells you to regain control, and you have to wait several seconds until it re-enables itself.

It's also careful about where it can be used. For instance, it knew if there was a construction zone ahead. If that was the case, it alerted me to regain control well before I crossed through it. This applied to any parts of the highway it encountered that were unmapped or under construction. It wasn't a common occurrence, but the Escalade always handled it well, letting me re-enable Super Cruise as soon as it was safe to do so.

If you don't regain control when Super Cruise tells you it's going to shut off, the car gradually begins decelerating until it turns on the hazard lights and stops completely. If you're a repeat offender and must re-enable the system multiple times, it will eventually lock you out altogether. A voice tells you that the system is shutting off for good—I imagined it was Mary Barra—and then you must shut off the engine to get Super Cruise back.