2021 Cadillac Escalade Review: The Standard of the World Takes Back the SUV Crown

The effect of this system is that it gets rid of that "Is that a deer?" moment when you're driving along the road with a quick glance down onto the instrument cluster. It put my mind at ease a few times, but really, all of these camera features should be thrown up onto the HUD, especially the night vision feature where there are no worries about glare because the system only operates at night. Having to glance down takes very little time, but it's still time spent not looking directly at the road. I'm sure in the next few years, systems like this will transition up onto the windshield.

The truck's other cameras were all accessible from the massive center display, and they're nearly as high quality as the AR camera. There's one for monitoring the space ahead of the truck's tall nose, a reverse camera (of course), one to help you align a trailer hitch, and a few other side-facing cameras for the 360 camera system. Speaking of this 360 camera, it's only stitched together OK, but it works very well in conjunction with this truck's battery of sensors, making parking far less nerve-wracking than you expect.

Beyond all of this tech, it's also worth noting that the leather, while excellent, was a $2,000 option. The rear-seat entertainment system was also optional. You can cast to the two screens easily from Android devices using the Miracast app, but you'll find it harder with Apple devices. The headphones it came with were not of great quality, so if you're using that system in your personal car, you should definitely use your own headphones. Overall though, most everything feels good, the windows go up almost completely silently, and everything just... works. There's nothing that stands out on this car which is mind-numbingly frustrating.

And it wouldn't be right to not mention the Escalade's sound system, which is very good even without receiving the upgraded speakers, as my test car didn't. For whatever reason, you have to check the "Adaptive Sound" box in the audio settings for the system to really reach its full potential. Before you do this, it only sounds OK. Afterward, it's great. This system really was the cherry on top of the best Cadillac interior I've experienced in recent memory.

Answering Your Questions

About two weeks ago, I asked readers what they wanted to know about this new Escalade. Well, now it's time to answer those questions, at least, the ones I can.

Q: "From the previous experience from the 4th generation Escalade, how good is ride and handling for the 5th generation model? Which area is more noticeable on this new platform, ride or handling? How comfortable are the seats? Does the climate control heat the whole car immediately and efficiently? If you get a chance to drive at night, how efficient are the headlamps?" -- John L Smith Jr.

A: I touched on this previously, but it's worth mentioning again. The ride is bordering on what one would consider "firm" with the adaptive shocks and adaptive air suspension. It definitely has no problem controlling its immense heft. It's not a sports car, but it handles a lot better than other trucks I've driven at a similar size. It feels very stable and composed, and there's even some steering feel. It's a very manageable chassis overall. Without these shocks and suspension tuning, I'm told it's a pretty typical Escalade.

Climate control typically takes a minute to really heat up the entire vehicle, but remote start makes this process quicker.

Q: "How bad do those big LCDs wash out in sunlight? Granted, in some situations, it's going to be inevitable—the sun shining in through the side windows and landing right on the screen will wash out any LCD no matter what. But is the LCD properly viewable in other situations?" -- EMH

A: Perhaps it was just very overcast when I tested the car, but throughout my entire time having it I never experienced any uncomfortable glare. There was glare on the piano black trim below the screen, but none on the screen itself. Perhaps it has some new screen filter or something along those lines, or maybe the curvature has something to do with it, but I never experienced bad glare.

Again, I tested the car during winter in upstate New York where the sun was mostly not visible most of the time, and I only had the truck for a week.

Q: "GM made a point to really try and differentiate the siblings from the base Chevy and GMC trims, to Denali, and then to Escalade. I know they hit it out of the park with the new Denali trim vs. Base, but is the Escalade really a step above the Denali, or about the same?" -- coxmr

A: I haven't driven a Yukon Denali, but looking at detailed photos of the Denali interior, I would say that yes, the Cadillac's is very different and superior. The Cadillac's massive screen is really something else. It's not only cool-looking, it's very functional and put together well. It's the opposite of other systems where it just looks like an iPad slammed into the dashboard.