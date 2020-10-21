2022 GMC Hummer EV: Hummer Is Back With 1,000 Electric Horsepower and a $112,595 Price Tag

If the anticipation for GMC's new Hummer electric truck has been too much for you to bear, then we've got good news—it's here! Well, sort of. It's at least been revealed with its 1,000-horsepower, tri-motor drivetrain; crab-walking four-wheel-steering system; adaptive air suspension and other high-end doodads. It's the pinnacle of EV off-roaders so far and at $112,595, it's priced like it, too. For that, customers can own a 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 late next year. They'll all be painted in white with what GMC calls a Lunar Horizon interior, highlighted by an Infinity Roof with pop-out Sky Panel inserts that are stowable in the truck's frunk. You know, where the engine would be if it ran on gas—which it obviously did last time.

GMC

An EV Rebirth In case you forgot, General Motors acquired the Hummer brand from AM General in the late 1990s and it quickly started turning out hulking SUVs for the passenger truck market—the big H2, the smaller H3 and the original H1, the civilian version of the Humvee. Hummer was wildly successful for a time, but that was contingent on gas staying cheap. When oil prices spiked into the late 2000s, demand tanked and the brand was discontinued in 2008 amid GM's bankruptcy. Now Hummer's back as a GMC-branded truck, and it's all-electric, which may mitigate some of the environmental criticism it encountered last time.

GMC

The Hummer utilizes a three-motor setup to drive all four wheels with a "GM-estimated" 1,000 hp, as well as a hard-to-believe torque rating of 11,500 pound-feet. That second number sounds especially crazy but GMC almost definitely used an unusual method to calculate that output. See, Tesla did the same with its Roadster a few years back when it published the rated wheel torque, not the engine torque number that's traditionally released. They might be able to get away with it since they technically don't have engines, but as pointed out before by Car and Driver, the Hummer's actual torque rating is probably closer to 800 pound-feet. Still pretty impressive. The Hummer's electric motors get their juice from a new Ultium battery system, the product of a partnership with LG Chem. They'll be built at the companies' new battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and they'll also pack some stellar charging tech. GMC claims 800-volt DC fast-charging capabilities, providing a guesstimated range of 350 miles in little to no time at all.

GMC