GMC's Electric Hummer Truck Apparently Leaks in Now-Removed Ad

Many thought General Motors canning the Hummer brand a decade ago was a mistake, and indeed with the sales of SUVs going through the roof, it seems like it was. To rectify this error, the Detroit automaker is releasing a new Hummer under the GMC brand, but this time, it's completely electric. Although it's set to debut tonight at 8 p.m. ET during game one of the World Series, GM's foray back into the Hummer brand appears to have leaked early in an advertisement online. We know all of this because of our eagle-eyed friends at Jalopnik.

The ad is admittedly low resolution and doesn't give as much detail as the official photos will, but it's still one of the best looks yet at GM's new 1,000-horsepower "supertruck."