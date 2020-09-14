Here’s Your First Look at the Electric GMC Hummer’s Crab Walk Mode in Action
The 1,000-hp truck will finally be revealed on October 20.
A few days after a bunch of GM employees sent out cryptic tweets alluding to the upcoming GMC Hummer EV's Crab Mode, the company has now set a date for the truck's official debut: October 20, 2020. Customer reservations will also open on that same day and no matter the price, it's safe to bet there will be plenty of buyers for a truck with tech like this.
GMC is whetting our appetites with a short video that finally shows off what exactly Crab Mode does. Seen rolling up to a literal crab on a beach, the Hummer apparently uses an all-wheel steering system to turn all four wheels in the same direction and slowly move the vehicle diagonally. Y'know, like a crab.
GM says the feature is intended for off-road use, giving drivers another option when confronted with an obstacle the Hummer cannot or, more likely would rather not, drive over. How cool is that on-screen animation plays when Crab Walk is engaged, though? It looks like a quick-time event in a military video game.
We also couldn't help but notice that the Hummer in the video appears to be the three-box pickup variant with its roof-panels completely removed. Also confirmed is the presence of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as Phone, Camera, and Trailering sections in the infotainment system.
To recap, the electric GMC Hummer will boast 1,000 horsepower and do zero to 60 mph in three seconds. Look for details on the whole enchilada come October 20—and maybe before.
