Here’s Your First Look at the Electric GMC Hummer’s Crab Walk Mode in Action

GM says the feature is intended for off-road use, giving drivers another option when confronted with an obstacle the Hummer cannot or, more likely would rather not, drive over. How cool is that on-screen animation plays when Crab Walk is engaged, though? It looks like a quick-time event in a military video game.

We also couldn't help but notice that the Hummer in the video appears to be the three-box pickup variant with its roof-panels completely removed. Also confirmed is the presence of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, as well as Phone, Camera, and Trailering sections in the infotainment system.

To recap, the electric GMC Hummer will boast 1,000 horsepower and do zero to 60 mph in three seconds. Look for details on the whole enchilada come October 20—and maybe before.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com