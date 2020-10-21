The New Hummer Isn’t GM’s First Electric Vehicle That Can Drive Sideways

The MRV was unveiled half a decade before the Hummer in 2015, but it had similar goals as the Hummer's CrabWalk feature for NASA. The MRV's weird wheel design could be adapted for future astronaut rovers destined for the moon or Mars, and the ability to turn wheels for sideways or diagonal travel could help such a rover navigate rocky, unfamiliar terrain.

Yet as you can see, the MRV is no off-roader. When I first saw the MRV at the Johnson Space Center for a Jalopnik feature in 2018, it was sitting on some very corded Toyo Proxes R888 tires, which are a favorite among track rats as well as whoever was apparently taking the MRV out for joyrides. The car parks its wheels turned out diagonally towards each corner, which prevents it from rolling it around.

According to the Planetary Society, NASA wanted to work on a next-generation rover, but GM was more interested in a city car concept, so the MRV was the compromise.

"You have these two extremes," NASA robotics engineer Lucien Junkin told the Planetary Society. "What's the cheapest between the two? A city car. How about we build a city car with the technologies that want for the next-generation rover: battery technology, wheel module coolant, pump motors, things like that?"