GM Hasn’t Actually Made a Complete, Working Hummer EV Yet

The all-electric 2022 GMC Hummer EV is a brand-new type of vehicle. They call it a "supertruck" thanks to its unique off-road-ready features and three-motors that crank out 1,000 horsepower. It's all very fascinating technology and new ground for electric vehicles. Those electric Hummers in the launch video, however, are also hella fake—as in, they're either CGI or just a big ol' display.

“Interestingly enough, we don’t have a vehicle yet,” Hummer Chief Engineer Al Oppenheiser told Green Car Reports. “We’re building our first test vehicle as we speak; the vehicle you see in the video is our display vehicle.”

Before I make the obligatory "is this why GM is still talking to electric truck vaporware company Nikola?" joke, it's worth noting that the Hummer EV is being developed on an unusually short timeline. According to Green Car Reports, the Hummer is just 18 months into its development. To put that into perspective, Rivian has spent years fine-tuning near-production models of its electric pickup and SUV. The Hummer project was only approved back in April 2019, and GM wants deliveries to start in fall 2021.

To their credit, GM also told Green Car Reports that the Hummer's propulsion system has been torture-tested and is ready to go. Engineers started with the already-in-development battery pack for the Cadillac Lyriq, and added an extra layer of batteries on top. Some of GM's other trucks have been put to use doing off-road testing in Colorado for the Hummer project as well.

Green Car Reports notes that "there's little doubt those on the Hummer EV team have tested all the individual pieces," but making different pieces work well together is a whole different beast. Just this week, we've seen a Mercedes-Benz recall for illuminated badges that interfere with the car's power steering system, and those are two different components that you wouldn't assume to have much with each other.

Perhaps this won't bother the first Hummer buyers who value being on the bleeding edge of technology enough to shell out $112,595. Maybe this is even how the industry will operate more often now that many automakers are turning to modular skateboard-style EV platforms much like the Hummer's. Either way, I guess we'll have to shelve all of the "but the Hummer is a real truck that exists" jabs at the Tesla Cybertruck for now. Hurry up on that, GM.

[H/T InsideEVs!]

