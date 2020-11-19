SUV Version of GMC Hummer EV Leaks Out

The electric GMC Hummer pickup was revealed a few weeks ago, but mysteriously missing from the event was the promised SUV version of the truck. Although the pickup was the only one to step into the limelight during the World Series debut, the family-hauling version of the EV has been spotted by forum members on Hummerchat.com, and it was first reported on by Road & Track.

Looking pretty much exactly like the pickup version of the truck aside from the filled-in bed, the SUV was peeped in the background of a digital GM investors conference with CEO Mary Barra alongside another concept vehicle whose identity is unknown. Equally unknown are other details about the electric Hummer SUV, although it's likely to have much in common with the pickup variant. That means an 800-volt architecture, range somewhere around the 350-mile mark, and a 1,000-horsepower, tri-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain.