Forget the Hummer EV: GMC Made an Electric Truck in 1913 Called the Model 3

Between now and when the GMC Hummer EV hits the market in late 2021, it will face endless comparisons to that other big, brash electric pickup—the Tesla Cybertruck. Both promise cutting-edge driver assists, amusing novelties like crab-walking and, of course, outrageous performance for a pickup truck. But make no mistake, the GMC will be the first to hit the market (if the Cybertruck ever does at all), and amusingly, the Hummer won't mark the first time Detroit blazed a trail for Fremont. Tesla's bestselling EV, the Model 3, uses a nameplate GMC itself abandoned over a century back, having used the moniker on its original series of electric trucks.

Back in its infancy in the 1910s, GMC offered a range of commercial electric trucks whose model names were equal to twice their payload ratings. Per the GM Heritage Center archive, GMC called its half-ton electric truck the Model 1; its largest, a six-tonner, the Model 12; and the middling 1.5-ton truck, naturally, the Model 3.