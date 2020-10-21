Here's When You Would Actually Use the GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk Feature

It's safe to bet that where there's an all-new performance car or truck, some goofy gimmick will be there to accompany it. Sure, it might add a bit of capability but, more often than not, it's mainly a marketing ploy. Take the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat's second key, for example—the engine could make full power whenever, but inserting that red key makes it an event. The 2022 GMC Hummer EV's CrabWalk feature seems similarly shallow at a glance, but it's a genuinely innovative trick that can make the difference driving off-road.

The Hummer EV is large in just about every measurable way. Look at its 135.6-inch wheelbase, for example, and compare that to the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon's footprint of 118.4 inches. Even with its short bed, the Hummer's length totals 216.8 inches; for reference, that's nearly two and a half feet longer than the four-door Wrangler from bumper to bumper. As such, the engineering team had to think up a way to make it just as maneuverable on tight trails.

CrabWalk is the result of many brainstorming sessions, and it utilizes four-wheel steering to execute side-to-side movement. The rear wheels turn the same direction as the fronts and can match the steering angle up to 10 degrees at low speeds. This enables the relatively gargantuan Hummer to drive diagonally, adapting to sharp turns that might otherwise damage the rig.