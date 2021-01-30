GMC Hummer VIN 001 Expected to Fetch Seven Figures at Barrett-Jackson Auction

Before the pandemic sent everything into a spiral, GM CEO Mary Barra appeared on the stage at Barrett-Jackson’s storied Scottsdale auction on January 18, 2020. She was there to kick off the auction of the first mid-engine Corvette, the 2020 Chevrolet Stingray VIN 001. When the gavel came down, the new C8 sold for $3 million, all of which was donated to the Detroit Children’s Fund. GM is back in the news in Scottsdale this week, where the first retail production GMC Hummer EV (VIN 001) will cross the block on March 20.

The Hummer EV up for sale is described as white with gray and black interior with zero cylinders. Cheeky, Barrett-Jackson. It’s equipped with a three-motor electric four-wheel-drive propulsion system and boasts 1,000 horsepower. Fans are enthusiastic about the CrabWalk feature, which allows the Hummer EV to turn all four wheels in the same direction and move in a diagonal trajectory. As soon as it was available for reserve, all of the available GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 were snapped up in ten minutes. The base price for this off-roading beast is $112,595 for those lucky enough to have secured a reservation, and this VIN 001 model will generate a flurry of excited bidders.