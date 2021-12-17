The First GMC Hummer EVs Are Finally Rolling Off the Line

A little more than a year after the GMC Hummer EV was revealed, the very first, real-life, production-spec truck has rolled off the assembly line at Factory Zero in Detroit.

The very first copy, an Interstellar White Edition 1 sporting VIN 001, was auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson earlier this year for $2.5 million. In that case, the proceeds went to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money and "builds mortgage-free, accessible smart homes for the most catastrophically injured veterans and provides mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families and the families of first responders killed in the line of duty." Tunnel to Towers was established in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller who lost his life rescuing others during 9/11.