Man Who Bought Two GMC Hummer EVs Is Auctioning This One at No Reserve

This is after purchasing it at a Mecum auction earlier this year for over $280,000.

By Peter Holderith
hummer EV flipper bring a trailer lead
Bring a Trailer
Peter Holderith View Peter Holderith's Articles

The Hummer brand is once again back on the road following a multi-year hiatus. After what seemed like a very short development cycle, the massive SUV is finally reaching customers, but it turns out some of them aren't hanging on to them. Who am I referring to? Flippers. The scalpers of the automotive world are hard at work trying to figure out how much consumers are really willing to pay for the new GMC Hummer.

One such Hummer owner is Corvette Mike, a prolific collector of all things General Motors, but mostly America's sports car, the Corvette. He actually purchased the Hummer EV in question at a Mecum auction for $286,000 not long ago, but now he's looking to make some money on it by putting it up for auction again, this time on Bring a Trailer. At this very moment, it's already reached $200,500 with one day to go before the auction ends. Also, it's being sold at no reserve. If the truck doesn't exceed $286k, the owner will walk away at a loss.

This truck is the first of its kind to be sold at auction, and it's basically brand new. It has just 800 miles on the clock, and being a "First Edition" it has all the bells and whistles. GM's hands-free highway drive assist Super Cruise, more cameras than your average movie set, and a three-motor electric drivetrain producing 1,000 horsepower. That's also not even mentioning features like Crab Walk, Extract mode, or Watts to Freedom mode, either.

Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer

Like every other First Edition Hummer EV, this model is adorned with Interstellar White paint and a massive 200 kWh battery pack. That big battery translates into a usable range of 329 miles. If that estimated travel distance sounds low for the battery size, well, the Hummer EV is just about the least efficient electric vehicle out there, getting not even two miles per kWh due to its 35-inch all-terrain tires, massive frontal area, and unbelievable 4.5-ton curb weight.

That being said, it's still a sweet truck and, quite obviously, one people are willing to pay a premium for. GMC will release less expensive, less powerful versions of the truck with smaller batteries in the future, and even an enclosed SUV version of the vehicle. Until that happens, these early, low-production monsters are going to be the only trucks people can get their hands on—at a price.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ