Man Who Bought Two GMC Hummer EVs Is Auctioning This One at No Reserve

The Hummer brand is once again back on the road following a multi-year hiatus. After what seemed like a very short development cycle, the massive SUV is finally reaching customers, but it turns out some of them aren't hanging on to them. Who am I referring to? Flippers. The scalpers of the automotive world are hard at work trying to figure out how much consumers are really willing to pay for the new GMC Hummer.

One such Hummer owner is Corvette Mike, a prolific collector of all things General Motors, but mostly America's sports car, the Corvette. He actually purchased the Hummer EV in question at a Mecum auction for $286,000 not long ago, but now he's looking to make some money on it by putting it up for auction again, this time on Bring a Trailer. At this very moment, it's already reached $200,500 with one day to go before the auction ends. Also, it's being sold at no reserve. If the truck doesn't exceed $286k, the owner will walk away at a loss.

This truck is the first of its kind to be sold at auction, and it's basically brand new. It has just 800 miles on the clock, and being a "First Edition" it has all the bells and whistles. GM's hands-free highway drive assist Super Cruise, more cameras than your average movie set, and a three-motor electric drivetrain producing 1,000 horsepower. That's also not even mentioning features like Crab Walk, Extract mode, or Watts to Freedom mode, either.