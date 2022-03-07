A $325,000 GMC Hummer EV Is Just the Start for Wild Hummer Flips

The hotly anticipated 2022 GMC Hummer EV has been hitting driveways for a few months now, with buyers happily taking delivery of their shiny new 1,000-horsepower super trucks. There's plenty to enjoy, like a three-second zero-to-60-mph sprint, as long as you don't mind paying the sticker price of $112,595—plus whatever dealer markup is to be had. Of course, if you're somebody who wants one of these badly but never ordered one yourself, you can always buy a new Hummer from a scalper for way more money. Like any new toy, a large scalper's market has emerged with the launch of the Hummer EV. Buyers and sellers have found their way to Facebook groups and internet forums to offer up large sums of cash for reservations, and buyers are seeing double or nearly triple the original MSRP in the rare case one can actually be found for sale.

via Facebook