A $325,000 GMC Hummer EV Is Just the Start for Wild Hummer Flips
One shopper told us he's offered $200,000 to several sellers and nobody will bite.
The hotly anticipated 2022 GMC Hummer EV has been hitting driveways for a few months now, with buyers happily taking delivery of their shiny new 1,000-horsepower super trucks. There's plenty to enjoy, like a three-second zero-to-60-mph sprint, as long as you don't mind paying the sticker price of $112,595—plus whatever dealer markup is to be had. Of course, if you're somebody who wants one of these badly but never ordered one yourself, you can always buy a new Hummer from a scalper for way more money.
Like any new toy, a large scalper's market has emerged with the launch of the Hummer EV. Buyers and sellers have found their way to Facebook groups and internet forums to offer up large sums of cash for reservations, and buyers are seeing double or nearly triple the original MSRP in the rare case one can actually be found for sale.
It's actually pretty difficult to find a seller who publicly lists a price for their Hummer EV. Many are asking potential buyers to message them instead of listing a price, which is either a way to vet out tire kickers or potentially ward off internet criticism from internet strangers. The few prices we could actually find for ourselves are all north of $300,000.
The cropped Facebook post lists $325,000, and another forum-goer lists a metaphorical price of $350,000 whenever they take delivery. One dealer who was attempting to help facilitate sales on the Hummer Chat forum claims he heard of a Hummer EV being sold in Los Angeles for $450,000. The same individual mentioned that his cousin was offered $150,000 over MSRP by a dealership.
Others are selling just their reservation slots for up to $60,000—keep in mind that the original reservation slots filled in just 10 minutes and cost only $100. When a forum-goer offered $50,000 over MSRP, they were simply told people are getting $100,000 over their purchase price when reselling a Hummer EV.
Meanwhile, some folks looking to buy these Hummers are still willing to shell out a ton of cash. One shopper told me that while he was offering $200,000 to private sellers, none would sell for less than $250,000. Realistically, there is no shortage of potential buyers for GM's newest battery-powered super truck. That includes dealerships looking to cash in on the madness, like one in Oklahoma offering to pay up to $200,000 for a lightly used trade-in.
GM announced in late 2020 that it would crack down on dealers marking up the Hummer EV, but it didn't address how private sellers would be viewed. We asked GM how it felt about people flipping its flagship Hummer EV—along with GM's mythical buyer blacklist—but a spokesperson did not immediately respond.
Call it flipping, scalping, or capitalism, but no matter how you feel about people reselling their Hummers, there's no question that these particular trucks are in hot demand right now. The bigger question is, would you rather have one Hummer EVs, three Rivian R1Ts, or hold out for a whole fleet of base-trim Tesla Cybertrucks if the pricing ever reaches the promised mark of $40,000?
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com
