Dodge Sold 17 New Journeys Last Year, Even Though It Died in 2020

You want to know something? This website has been around for a little over 10 years, and never once did we review a Dodge Journey. I don’t know if that’s the most glaring of oversights, but you’d imagine that at some point, it should’ve happened. The Journey was decently popular, after all, like Dodge’s offering to the not-quite-minivan-nor-SUV crowd that tends to buy Subarus. There’s still a market for it—just ask the 17 people who purchased one new last year.

Yes, despite ending production in 2020, Dodge inexplicably moved 17 new Journeys in 2025, according to Stellantis’ year-end sales sheet. You could say the company has a knack for this, given that it also put nine new Caravans, six Darts, and two Fiat 500Ls in driveways over the last 12 months.

Making this even stranger is the fact that Dodge sold exactly zero Journeys in 2024. You technically couldn’t even call this a 1,700% increase, because the line item started from nothing. That seemed to signal that the MPV was fading away quietly into the night, after moving 36 units in 2023, but now it’s come roaring back again. If this plays out anything like the Dart’s zombie years have, we could be seeing new Journeys exit dealer lots well into 2029.

About halfway through its life, Dodge introduced the Crossroad trim to the Journey line. It strikes a little Wilderness-y in retrospect. Stellantis

Sure, the Journey is old, but it’s easy to forget how old. The initial model year coincided with the first year of Obama’s first term. Even the Dart, despite having been out of production for more time, is an arguably more “modern” vehicle. The Journey predates the Fiat merger and hails from the days of DaimlerChrysler’s partnership with Mitsubishi. Its platform shares parts with the second-gen Outlander, the final Lancer, the Dodge Caliber and Avenger, the original Jeep Compass and Patriot, and the Chrysler Sebring. You know, generally beloved automobiles.

But of course, you can’t blame anyone for choosing to take the keys to one at a time when legitimately new cars have well exceeded the limits of affordability. The Journey started at $19,985 when it first hit the market 17 years ago. Today, you’ll need about another three grand to get into a Nissan Sentra.

