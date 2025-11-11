Dodge Durango Hellcat Sales Are Now Banned in Only 7 States

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Stellantis’ American brands are charging down a path to bring the Hemi V8 back in a big way, and the Dodge Durango has led the initiative. However, when the automaker first announced it’d be reviving the SRT Hellcat version, it also said that people wouldn’t be able to buy it in the 17 states that follow California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions regulations. Apparently, that restriction has since been lifted in 10 states, now leaving seven that won’t play ball.

“In October, the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat was approved to open for orders in 10 additional CARB states, including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Virginia,” a statement from Stellantis reads. “It is still currently prohibited for sale in 7 states, down from 17 in August 2025. We will continue to work through policy changes and anticipate approval to open for orders in all 50 states by the end of this year. We plan to open for orders of the Durango R/T 392 in Q1 of 2026.”

It seems that the company is confident it can get the super SUV on sale nationwide within a matter of weeks. That’s unexpected, given the situation back in late summer, so we asked Dodge what changed. Were there mechanical adjustments? Did something shift politically? Perhaps the phrase “work through policy changes” leaves a hint, but despite multiple attempts, they haven’t given us a clear answer, or indeed any answer at all.

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Jailbreak in Stryker Purple and Green Machine. Stellantis Stellantis

As it stands, that now leaves California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington as the only states where you can’t purchase the 710-horsepower Durango Hellcat.

By January, we may be looking at a different situation, of course, but it’s worth noting that non-Hellcat Durangos with the 5.7-liter V8 are sold everywhere, as will be the 6.4-liter R/T model. Dodge told us back in August that the 360-hp Hemi would be the standard engine for the Durango production going forward, with the V6 being restricted to fleet sales. That said, the brand’s vehicle search tool still advertises many V6-powered GT vehicles available on dealer lots. You know, if only 295 hp is enough for you.

Got a news tip? Send a note to tips@thedrive.com