Every 2026 Dodge Durango Gets a V8, the V6 Is Dead

The Dodge Durango just became the least expensive V8-powered three-row SUV on the market.

By Joel Feder

Published

2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat
Byron Hurd

Efficiency? Where we are going in America we don’t need efficiency. We need power. Dodge just gave it to everyone.

The 2026 Dodge Durango will come with a V8 engine as standard. The V6 engine? It’s dead.*

That asterisk is because fleet customers can still order a V6-powered Durango, but a normal consumer? Nope, not after August 13. “It’s all Hemi all the time,” a spokesperson told The Drive.

Dodge’s all-in assault on efficiency and “underpowered vehicles” will cost $42,495, presumably not including an unknown destination charge. That price puts a standard 5.7-liter Hemi V8 under the hood, which has 65 horsepower more than the V6, though final output hasn’t been released yet.

The 2026 Durango R/T now gets what was an old SRT engine, the 392 cubic inch 6.4-liter Hemi V8, and it’s implied that this engine is now standard. Power output will check in at 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, which is 115 more horsepower than the 2025 model’s 5.7-liter Hemi. The 2026 Durango R/5 will cost less than $50,000, according to Dodge, and that probably doesn’t include a destination charge.

The Hellcat? It’s not only living on, it gained the Jailbreak customization options. It also received a massive price cut. The 2026 Dodge Durango Hellcat will cost $79,995, which likely does not include a destination charge. The 2025 Durango Hellcat Silver Bullet edition cost about $115,000, while the base 2025 Durango Hellcat cost about $102,000. That’s a price cut of about $22,000.

The Durango became a staple in the Dodge lineup and the V8 is keeping the current model alive. Plans for the next-gen Durango have shifted many times at this point. Currently it’s clear the current Durango is alive, well, and has an eight-cylinder heart.

Orders for the 2026 Dodge Durango GT and Hellcat begin on August 13 with arrivals beginning in the fourth quarter. The 392-powered 2026 Durango R/T order bank won’t open until “late 2025.”

The only thing missing from this entire presentation was a bald eagle and fireworks. It’s Hemi time at Dodge, at least in its three-row SUV.

Got a tip about gas-guzzling V8s? Send a note to tips@thedrive.com

