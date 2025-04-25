GM Issues Stop-Sale and Recall for Failed 6.2L V8s in 2021-2024 Trucks and SUVs

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In a dealer bulletin, General Motors has issued a stop-sale order and agreed to a full recall of every full-size pickup and SUV powered by its troublesome L87 6.2-liter V8 produced for the 2021-2024 model years. This comes after widespread owner reports of complete engine failure piled up over the last year, creating a service crisis at dealership and prompting an NHTSA investigation in January.

Seen in one of two related bulletins shared on the gmc-trucks.com forums, GM offered the following guidance for dealers with 6.2-liter models in inventory:

“General Motors has decided that a defect which relates to motor vehicle safety may exist in certain 2021 – 2024 model year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles equipped with the 6.2L V8 gas engine (RPO L87). The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure. If the engine fails during vehicle operation, the vehicle will lose propulsion, increasing the risk of a crash.”

Vehicles that pass inspection are to be refilled with a higher weight oil (0W-40 versus the standard 0W-20), a new oil fill cap, an “owner’s manual insert,” and may be returned to inventory.

When reached for comment, a GM spokesperson provided the following statement: “GM will voluntarily recall certain 2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models equipped with 6.2L L87 engines to resolve manufacturing issues affecting some engines. The safety and satisfaction of our customers are the highest priorities for the entire GM team, and we’re working to address this matter as quickly as possible.”

Earlier this year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a “Preliminary Evaluation” targeting 2019-2024 GM trucks and SUVs equipped with the L87, citing nearly 350 customer complaints lodged with the agency.

As you’ve probably already concluded, 2025 models appear to be exempt from this. A source says that the 6.2-liter V8s in 2025-model-year trucks and SUVs are the product of updated tooling which eliminates the underlying issue.

That’s good news for shoppers who are looking for a 2025—at least on the surface—but it appears that the V8 situation has gummed the works up a bit. While there are plenty of 2025 GM trucks and SUVs in current dealer inventories, 6.2-liter examples are thin on the ground, only slightly outnumbering the trucks available with diesels. This suggests that GM is still crunching a backlog of customer replacement engines alongside the units being assembled for new stock.

In fact, we’ve been told by Chey Eisenman of Chey Car that this may well be the case. Chey spoke with us earlier this year about the saga of her 2023 Escalade with a blown 6.2-liter V8, and while we’re happy to report that she was finally able to acquire a replacement engine, the 2025 Escalade she ordered back in November is still nowhere to be found (and should have been delivered in March).

Got a tip or question about GM’s L87 woes? Send it here: tips@thedrive.com