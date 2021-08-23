2022 GMC Yukon AT4 Finally Adds 6.2L V8 Option With 420 HP

Following the logic of "bigger is better," GMC has decided to throw the 6.2-liter V8 in with the AT4 trim, as GM Authority writes. Packing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, the larger lump offers a boost of 65 horsepower and 77 pound-feet over the 5.3-liter.

The GMC Yukon AT4 is an off-road SUV with room for the family, plus a few friends. A stablemate to Chevy's Z71 Tahoe, it gets a slew of parts intended to make it better prepared for life off the asphalt. So far, only one engine has ever been available with this trim of the truck: GM's 5.3-liter V8. That's changing for 2022, though.

GMC's decision not to include the 6.2-liter V8 in the AT4 trim was always a bit strange because it does offer the bigger V8 in the Denali trim of the truck. It's also worth noting that the off-road trim is not available with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel option; that's because the rig's unique front fascia would apparently obstruct the engine's intercooler.

The Detroit automaker has yet to announce pricing for the 6.2-equipped AT4; however, the truck currently starts at $66,620 with the 5.3-liter. On the higher Denali trim, the big V8 carries a $1,625 premium over the 3.0-liter Duramax, which itself is $870 more expensive than the 5.3-liter on the SLT trim. We might expect the 6.2-liter V8 to carry a premium of around $2,500 over the standard car by that logic, although it will ultimately be up to GMC how to price it when the new model year comes around.

The 6.2-liter engine is also available on Tahoes equipped with the High Country trim, although it's unclear if the more powerful engine option will be extended to the Tahoe Z71. We've reached out to Chevy to see if that may be the case, but we've yet to hear back as of publishing.

