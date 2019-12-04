Gaze in Horror at This GMC Acadia's Disgusting Interior
Don’t look away. Let it shame you into cleaning your car.
We understand that life gets busy. Children, work, errands, and the never-ending tedium of everyday tasks mean that things like cleaning out your car often gets pushed off, forgotten, or relegated to the “I’ll get to that later” pile. It happens and we’re no saints ourselves. The owner of this GMC Acadia, however, deserves some shaming.
Brought into Showroom Details, an automotive detailing outfit out of Markesan, Wisconsin, the Acadia could be mistaken for Kabul, the great floating trash pile in the Pacific Ocean, our DMs and mentions, or a toxic waste dump. With the seats removed, there’s all manner of food products, trashed and crumpled containers and wrappers, McDonald’s toys, a Wiffle ball, an errant screwdriver, sunglasses, a couple of dollars in lost change, crayons, pens, pencils, hair ties, and used napkins of unknown vintage. *shudder
Excuse us while we go throw up.
After a number of comments on the post theorized about the cost of such a job, Showroom Details chimed into the discussion and stated that the entire job only cost the owner $250. For a job such as the one above, that feels like a screaming deal. Especially for those who just can’t seem to find the time to do such an extensive cleaning themselves.
We applaud Showroom Details for even accepting such a job, hopefully, the shop got to keep one of the unopened McDonald’s toys as part of the payment. We’re also hoping that the shame of seeing this interior makes everyone go out and clean their interiors immediately.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDRare 964 Carrera 4 Lightweight Gets A Careful DetailingWith only 22 of these race cars built, this is a special Porsche. Taking care of the paint is a very important part of the detailing process.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's What It Takes to Detail a Multi-Million-Dollar, Race-Driven Formula 1 CarWatch AMMO NYC team up with McLaren Boston to clean and detail David Coulthard's MP4-19B from the 2004 season.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere’s What It Takes to Detail a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL That’s Sat for 37 YearsThe family heir has been left in a New Jersey garage, accumulating decades of dirt, dust, and mold.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a 2019 Porsche GT3 RS Get Ripped Apart Just to Be DetailedWhen a car needs to be cleaned, do you ascribe to the level of Posh Detailing?READ NOW
- RELATEDWatching This Ultra-Rare Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Get Washed and Detailed Is TherapeuticWhat would you do for a Midnight Purple III R34 GT-R Z-Tune?READ NOW