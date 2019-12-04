Gaze in Horror at This GMC Acadia's Disgusting Interior

We understand that life gets busy. Children, work, errands, and the never-ending tedium of everyday tasks mean that things like cleaning out your car often gets pushed off, forgotten, or relegated to the “I’ll get to that later” pile. It happens and we’re no saints ourselves. The owner of this GMC Acadia, however, deserves some shaming.

Showroom Details

Brought into Showroom Details, an automotive detailing outfit out of Markesan, Wisconsin, the Acadia could be mistaken for Kabul, the great floating trash pile in the Pacific Ocean, our DMs and mentions, or a toxic waste dump. With the seats removed, there’s all manner of food products, trashed and crumpled containers and wrappers, McDonald’s toys, a Wiffle ball, an errant screwdriver, sunglasses, a couple of dollars in lost change, crayons, pens, pencils, hair ties, and used napkins of unknown vintage. *shudder Excuse us while we go throw up.

Showroom Details

After a number of comments on the post theorized about the cost of such a job, Showroom Details chimed into the discussion and stated that the entire job only cost the owner $250. For a job such as the one above, that feels like a screaming deal. Especially for those who just can’t seem to find the time to do such an extensive cleaning themselves.

Showroom Details

Showroom Details

Showroom Details

We applaud Showroom Details for even accepting such a job, hopefully, the shop got to keep one of the unopened McDonald’s toys as part of the payment. We’re also hoping that the shame of seeing this interior makes everyone go out and clean their interiors immediately. Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com