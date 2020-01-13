2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Isn't Quite the Colorado ZR2 Twin We Hoped For
Where are the Multimatic DSSV shocks, man?
If you were holding out for GMC to release a fancier version of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, then prepare to be mildly let down. GMC's freshly announced Canyon AT4 is a bit more Z71 than ZR2, which isn't necessarily a mark against it—we were only hoping for more.
The Canyon AT4 maintains footing on all surfaces with an automatic locking Eaton rear differential, four-wheel-drive transfer case, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels. These features cooperate with retuned off-road suspension to keep the Canyon's underbelly off the trail. Should the Advanced Hill Descent Control System somehow not be enough to stop you from exuberantly bottoming out on a boulder, a skid plate will take the blow rather than the transfer case.
GM's 3.6-liter V-6 powers the AT4 as standard, its 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque more than adequate to take the Canyon anywhere it can go. Seeing as the GMC is already the premium option, it'd be sort of a shame not to match the AT4's distinct interior—which features model-specific headrest embroidery and unique "Kalahari" stitching—with an upmarket engine, specifically a 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel, which produces 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
If the AT4's larger, "dark chrome" grille and red recovery hooks call your name, then plan a day off to visit a GMC dealer sometime in the year's second quarter. Pricing hasn't yet been announced, but going by current price schemes for the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon in crew-cab, short-bed configuration, nobody should be surprised to see 2021 AT4s start close to $45,000. Those built with the Duramax diesel may yet scratch $50,000—a steep price for any midsize truck.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThis Man Owns a Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra With 1.5 Million Miles Between ThemBoth trucks have their stock powertrains intact, making the feat even more impressive.READ NOW
- RELATEDSurprise: This GMC Sierra Pickup With Square Wheels Makes for a Terrible Off-RoaderWe’ll give them props for trying, though.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Hope You Like the New Silverado GrilleIt's a bold new look for Chevy's best off-roader.READ NOW
- RELATEDKansas Dealer Will Build You the Perfect 2020 Ford F-150 Work Truck for $40KWho needs bells and whistles when you’ve got a single cab and a big brush guard?READ NOW
- RELATEDRam Pickups Outsold Chevrolet Silverado in 2019 For First Time in HistoryIt wasn't by a small margin, either.READ NOW