2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Isn't Quite the Colorado ZR2 Twin We Hoped For

If you were holding out for GMC to release a fancier version of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, then prepare to be mildly let down. GMC's freshly announced Canyon AT4 is a bit more Z71 than ZR2, which isn't necessarily a mark against it—we were only hoping for more.

The Canyon AT4 maintains footing on all surfaces with an automatic locking Eaton rear differential, four-wheel-drive transfer case, and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires on 17-inch aluminum wheels. These features cooperate with retuned off-road suspension to keep the Canyon's underbelly off the trail. Should the Advanced Hill Descent Control System somehow not be enough to stop you from exuberantly bottoming out on a boulder, a skid plate will take the blow rather than the transfer case.

GM's 3.6-liter V-6 powers the AT4 as standard, its 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque more than adequate to take the Canyon anywhere it can go. Seeing as the GMC is already the premium option, it'd be sort of a shame not to match the AT4's distinct interior—which features model-specific headrest embroidery and unique "Kalahari" stitching—with an upmarket engine, specifically a 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel, which produces 181 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

