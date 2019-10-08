2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2: Hope You Like the New Silverado Grille

The ZR2 retains all of the off-road goodies like locking differentials and its techy Multimatic DSSV shocks; critically for a modern off-roader, it also gains red tow hooks. Don't expect many differences with the 2021 Colorado. The same engine options should be available along with the same transmissions and while Chevrolet has updated its infotainment system in the past couple of years, we're not holding our breath for a push-button start to replace the physical key.

That said, the current Colorado is a good truck despite being over seven years old. It drives well, can handle nearly any task that you throw at it, and still tows up to 7,700 pounds if you equip it with the diesel engine. There's a reason Chevrolet has sold over half a million of them this decade. Plus, there's still nothing like the ZR2 when it comes to off-roading in a midsize pickup.

Pricing isn't out yet, and Chevrolet says you can expect the updated truck to appear in showrooms next year.