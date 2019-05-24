Missouri Tornado Destroys 500 Cars in 'Direct Hit' at Chevrolet and Toyota Dealerships

An EF3 tornado packing winds of 160 mph tore through a General Motors and Toyota auto dealership complex in Jefferson City, Missouri on Wednesday night, damaging or destroying at least 500 vehicles and leaving brand new cars piled in crumpled heaps across the parking lots, KSHB News reports.

Part of a larger outbreak that raked across Missouri in the overnight hours, the large twister touched down around 11:45pm on Wednesday night and carved a path of destruction across the state's capital. It was only on the ground for a few minutes and likely crossed over Riley Toyota Scion and Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC in a matter of seconds. Still, the damage left behind is extraordinary.