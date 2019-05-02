'Professional' Thieves Steal 124 Wheels Off Cars at Chevrolet Dealership Overnight

Like a NASCAR pit crew tryout gone terribly wrong, police say a "professional" crew of thieves managed to steal 124 wheels off dozens of new cars at a Louisiana Chevrolet dealership in just a few short hours over the weekend. And now authorities are linking the heist to a larger crime ring that's struck other dealers across the South in a similarly efficient fashion.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the manager of Matt Bowers Chevrolet arrived to work on Saturday morning to find the tires and rims missing from 31 new models in the locked rear parking lot. Affected cars ranged from Chevy Malibus and Volts to SUVs like the Traverses and Tahoe, and even a few Silverado pickups. Most had been left propped up with wooden posts or cheap jackstands. The dealership calculated the loss at $120,000.