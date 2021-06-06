Dallas Woman On the Hunt for Auto Theft Ring That Stole Her Corvettes, 11 Other Cars

In the movies, car theft is made to look glamorous. Nobody feels sorry for the owners of the vehicles in Gone in 60 Seconds as Memphis deftly whisks them away to pay the ransom for his brother. In real life, however, it’s terrible to be the one whose car is stolen. Having two of them pilfered in 90 days is beyond reason. That very scenario presented itself to Dallas resident Melissa Anderson this year; her 2018 Corvette Z06 was stolen from her apartment garage and only a few weeks after she bought an almost-exact replacement, that one was taken as well. With dogged determination and investigative skills, Anderson has uncovered an auto theft ring that has left her apartment garage empty of the luxury cars that were once there, and she is on the hunt for the thieves.

Melissa Anderson Surveillance screenshot from Anderson's apartment complex

If you’ve ever been the victim of any kind of theft, you know that you’re left feeling violated and vulnerable. The summer after I graduated from college, someone waltzed into my apartment and stole my stereo system; a few years later, another robber smashed my car window and stole my CD collection. It’s incredibly frustrating. For Anderson, who is a self-professed car nut (“There are people who love their cars. There are people who are insane about their cars. And then there’s me,” she told NBCDFW in a TV interview), the fact that not just one but two of her dream cars have been stolen has upended her whole life. Anderson caught the car bug when she was nine. Her dad was taking her to the library when a “red beast blew by us," she says. “My dad was driving a Buick and I’m pretty sure it had wood paneling,” Anderson told me. “He said, ‘I don’t know, I think it was a Ferrari.’ I asked him how to spell it and wrote it down in my coloring book and when I got to the library, I said to the librarian ‘I want a book about this.'”

Melissa Anderson Anderson's first Corvette, stolen in February of this year.

Anderson says she has never owned an automatic car in her life and she has never owned a car with a back seat. Her first sports car was a Dodge Daytona she bought with her own money, and as she worked her way up in her career, she saved money to buy the 2018 Corvette Z06. It was exactly what she wanted. As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, the first theft took place at her apartment in the Amli Design District near Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Anderson scoped out the garage situation carefully, choosing a well-lit parking space near the elevator so she can keep an eye on it. And so, ostensibly, could the building’s security team. “A guy with a McLaren parked adjacent to me, and a Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Bentley were parked nearby. I figured of all of these cars, mine would be the least likely to be stolen anyway,” she says.

Melissa Anderson Evidence from the crime scene

Anderson last saw her car on Wednesday, February 17 during the wild Texas snowstorm and subsequent power outage. She went down to the garage to make sure it would start and idled it for 30 minutes to warm it up. She discovered it was stolen that Saturday when she went back for it; the thieves had cut through the driver’s side window completely in order to steal it. What followed was a nightmare that consumed a lot of Anderson’s time, between police reports, insurance adjustors, and tracking down clues herself. “I’ve never gotten even a speeding ticket or made a claim on my insurance. The insurance adjustor treated me like a criminal; it took two months to get paid,” Anderson laments. After that, it took her two months of scouring the internet and every source she could find to get a replacement for her $90,000 ‘Vette. Finally, she found it and parked it in the garage on April 22. But this time, she was ready with a thick car cover that was difficult to cut, secured with braided wire and not one but two Master locks. A friend was going to install a kill switch and LoJack for her, but it was going to take a few weeks to get it done; Anderson had learned from the first theft that the OnStar system was ripped out immediately, rending it difficult to track the vehicle.

Melissa Anderson Anderson tracked the car with remote GPS until the thieves disabled it.