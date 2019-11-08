Comical FBI Training Video Shows How Car Thieves Were Caught Back in the 1970s

In the 1970s, car theft was a tremendous problem, reaching two or three times the rates that we see in the most crime-ridden areas today. Law enforcement was understandably determined to tackle the problem head-on, and had some period-correct trickery up its sleeves to do it. This FBI training film shows, in dramatic '70s fashion, how vehicles were snatched, “chopped," and then discovered by police in a time when eight-track players were considered high tech.

The film called “Examination of Stolen Cars" is way more entertaining than the title implies. If you're able to make it through the roughly 20-minute run time, you’ll witness a “theft” in action where a car is fake-stolen and has various parts swapped out to make it appear to be a legitimate vehicle. The thieves swap in VIN plates from a wrecked car and paint the whole thing a different color.