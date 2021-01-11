Stolen 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Rediscovered by Accident 17 Years After Theft

Retrieving stolen cars is tough today, and it was even harder before the popularization of smartphones. There was rarely any closure, any way to know if your pride and joy had been stripped for parts or shipped abroad. Fortunately for the owner of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro stolen in 2003, the thief didn't just keep the car stateside; they passed it on to new owners who wound up putting money into the classic Camaro. Tommy Cook purchased his California-built, Hugger Orange 1969 Camaro in Arizona in 2001, and had it trailered to him out in Virginia according to The Free Lance-Star. After sitting for some time without an engine in the lot of his Woodbridge, Virginia shop, the Camaro was reportedly stolen in September 2003. Cook filed a police report and annually renewed it, though he neither saw nor heard anything of the Camaro until a chance encounter toward the end of 2020.

White's Wheels of Fredericksburg Stolen 1969 Chevrolet Camaro recovered after 17 years

Late last year, one of Cook's friends enlisted him to check out a listing for a blue '68 located south of the capital in La Plata, Maryland. On arrival, Cook noticed a hoodless, hastily painted green 1969 Camaro in the corner of the owner's garage. "I thought to myself, maybe someone's trying to hide a stolen car," Cook told The Free Lance-Star. The owner reportedly told Cook the Camaro had originally been painted Hugger Orange and was previously a California car, though its dash VIN didn't reflect that—it suggested a Norwood, Ohio origin. Unlike Cook's car, this Camaro featured a 350-cubic-inch small-block V8, though Cook couldn't help but notice in the car's interior that there were brackets for a folding back seat, a rare option his stolen Camaro had. "So now, we've got an orange car, we got a California car, we've got a car with a hinky VIN number on it," Cook said. "I was beginning to think, this is looking a lot like my car."