Buying a California-Spec VW Jetta in Ohio Was a Huge Mistake

If you can convince a car enthusiast that Miata is not always the answer, they’ll probably recommend a GTI. I suppose it’s fair—I’ve never experienced a bad-driving GTI. If you can’t afford one, there's always the Golf or Jetta. VW kids will assure you "they’re not that bad!” “They’re really simple when you get to know them!” They’ll tell you all the check-engine-light memes are just for laughs, and aren’t based in reality. Kevin Williams is an author at Car Bibles, a coming-soon sister site to The Drive focusing on automotive adventures and DIY tips to help you get the most out of your car. And we’re not going to be precious about it—so I’m making our writers relive their worst wrenching mistakes to tell you what they learned from disaster. Enjoy! -- Andrew P. Collins, Car Bibles EIC

I have a friend who does that. This person in particular has owned nearly every 2.0T VW product made in the last ten years. He insists that VW longevity is great and that these are perfectly fine cars to own. Sometimes I wonder if he’s some sort of paid Volkswagen PR plant. I’m a car flipper. I flip for survival first and foremost; I’m in it to make money. My Volkswagen friend is also a car flipper, and he’s had great luck consistently flipping VWs. I've generally stuck with Japanese and American cars, myself. I’ve owned at least ten Toyotas and never lost money on one. But bouncing from Toyota to Toyota gets boring. I wanted to do something different for once. With the success my friend has had, I figured there had to be a VW out there that I could make some money buying cheaply, repairing, and reselling. And there might have been! But I didn't find it this time. I didn't do enough research, I didn't ask the right questions, and relied almost entirely on the intuition of a stranger. So I lost my ass on a Volkswagen Jetta. And it was my fault. How Bad Could It Be? Very. Actually the first time I bought a Volkswagen to flip, everything went fine. I found an '04 2.0-liter automatic Jetta on Craigslist with only 124,000 miles on for $1,200. That 2.0-liter non-turbo engine, or “two-point-slow” as it’s known in VW circles, is a technologically basic design. Only two valves per cylinder, single overhead cam, iron block, no variable valve timing. It only claimed 115 horsepower, so I figured it couldn’t be too complicated to repair if something went wrong. A thorough grilling of the owner revealed that the car was generally pretty well taken care of, albeit with a slight misfire in cylinders two and three. It also had a rebuilt title, which I wasn’t fond of, but the physical condition and low price sold me. That flip was pretty uneventful. I replaced the spark plugs and wires, cleaned the interior up, and sold the car about a month after buying it for $2,000. After parts, taxes, and other fees, I walked away with a tidy $600 or so profit. Even with a branded title, the car was safe, and the new owner was happy to have a decent vehicle to get to work in. About nine months later another Volkswagen Jetta popped up. This was also a 2004, but better equipped than the last one. A GLS, specifically, with alloy wheels, a sunroof, and a few other goodies.

The seller said it would crank but not start. He also told me that the car wouldn’t fill with gas; any trip to the gas station would only net a few cents going in before the gas station’s pump would shut off. I didn’t ask too much about the condition. The owner seemed nice enough, so I was inclined to believe him. He said the Jetta was his son’s, who was a student commuting to college. The man seemed frustrated with the car, he had a brand new Honda CR-V, and he had already bought something new to replace the Jetta when it "suddenly stopped running." It also didn’t seem like he knew that much about cars. The couple questions I did ask, were met with a lengthy non-explanation, and then accolades for how reliable the car used to be. “Until it randomly stopped, it was a great little car! I wouldn’t have hesitated to drive it anywhere!” he told me. As a rule, when I approach a flip, I usually budget for the worst. The vast majority of the cars I buy do not run or drive when I get them. So the “worst” usually means a replacement engine or transmission. But because of the niceness of the seller, I found myself dismissing the likelihood of major issues. “Oh, it’s probably an EVAP issue,” I thought, irrationally. I figured the charcoal canister or some other part of the EVAP system was clogged, and thus the car wouldn’t run or drive. It also would explain why the car had a hard time filling up at the gas station. That’s easy, easier than a replacement engine. My roommate and I flat towed the Jetta home and got to work trying to figure out what was wrong. After cranking and cranking (and nearly blowing up the starter) we got the car to run for a whopping 15 seconds at a time before it would die. I figured I’d try something else. Without cranking, I sat in the car and turned the key. I called to my roommate, “Do you hear anything?” We both sat quiet, and tried to hear any sort of buzzing or humming. Was the fuel pump priming? We did hear something, but it sounded... wrong. After pulling the back seat pad off and removing the access panel to see the fuel pump, we were greeted with a cracked plastic fuel pump, splashing gasoline all over the place like a cheap decorative fountain. The old fuel pump had obviously been repaired once before, as there was evidence of a hacky job done with scotch tape and wood screws. "Oh, OK!" Relief. It looked like the car just needed a fuel pump. An online search showed multiple options for replacement fuel pumps for this car, for as little as $30 all the way up to $600. Jeez. Who would pay $600 for a Jetta fuel pump? Sounded easy. I’ll just buy a cheap $30 pump, put it in, and call it a day. But you know this story's getting ready to turn for the worse. The California Car Calamity When I purchased the car, I learned it was initially sold in California. In theory, that'd be a big selling point in Ohio. The car should have much less rust than a comparable car “from here.” I figured that, if there were any differences in engine equipment, it’s probably just got a bigger catalytic converter or something, nothing hugely different than the Jettas sold in the rest of the country. I was wrong. The California, or PZEV, 2.0-liter MKIV Jetta has a slightly different engine.

