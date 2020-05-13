This Thief Stole All Your '80s and '90s Dream Cars: M3s, Evos, Cosworths, a Delta Integrale and More

While investigating the theft of heavy equipment from a construction site in Spain, authorities stumbled across a trove of apparently stolen Radwood-era cars squirreled away in a barn: Dozens of rare rally specials, legendary touring cars, and hot hatchbacks among them. BMW M3s. Ford Cosworths. A 1-of-502 Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth Evolution II. A Renault 5 Turbo. A handful of Mitsubishi Evos. The list goes on—and authorities are beginning to piece together how they were grabbed from locations across Europe and where they might've been headed for illicit resale.

According to an arrest report published by the Erzaintza police in Spain's autonomous Basque region, officials tracking a suspect in the theft of a three-ton industrial generator were led to a forested farmstead in Getaria, where they found the stolen generator under a tarp, and the truck used to steal it nearby. During the subsequent arrest of the suspect, an unnamed 42-year-old man, authorities found him to be in illegal possession of two firearms, a taser, and "a considerable amount of money of dubious origin," reportedly around €10,000 ($10,800).