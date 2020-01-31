Toyota Cruelly Teases 268-HP Toyota GR Yaris Rally Hatch for US Market

Last month, Toyota debuted the company’s GR Yaris, a hot hatch reminiscent of the Group B rally homologation specials manufacturers were ordered to build to compete. Rally fans, including the author , licked our computer screens as we hoped and prayed Toyota would sell us one. Toyota dashed those dreams with it being a Japan/Europe-only special. But a tweet may hint that the company is reconsidering.

Retweeting a story by our friends over at Jalopnik, Toyota’s U.S. PR tweeted, “Does the North American market need another hot hatch? Let us know what you think!” The simple question immediately set off a flurry of likes, retweets, and responses from enthusiasts all around the U.S. demanding Toyota bring the hot hatch to the market. Obviously, this isn’t an official greenlight for Toyota to ready the car for the U.S., it did after all just discontinue the standard model.

Though, bringing it to North America would line up with the brand’s recent sports renaissance, to which the little hatch belongs.

The base structure of the GR Yaris is still the feisty and pint-sized Yaris commuter, but underneath the enlarged and aggressive exterior beats the heart of a rally champion. Powering all four wheels, the GR Yaris makes use of a 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts down a whopping 268 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Controlling the power is a 6-speed manual transmission and means the GR Yaris can sprint to 62 mph in just 5.2 seconds.