Watch a Toyota GR Yaris Survive a Painful, 10,000-RPM 2nd-Into-1st Money Shift

Among the heart-stoppingest moments one can have in a car is doing a money shift—that's missing a gear in a manual car, and sending it into a lower gear than intended. It'll send the revs skyward, sometimes high enough to damage the engine, as happened to YouTub vlogger Robert Mitchell whose Toyota GR Yaris revved into the eights before needing a trip to the shop. But Mitchell's car may not be the most cruelly money-shifted GR Yaris out there, as he discovered when a viewer sent in a video of his own missed shift, which may have sent the Toyota's little three-cylinder past 10,000 rpm.

Featured in one of the YouTuber's recent uploads, the video depicts the Toyota being driven to its maximum in what appears to be a hill climb race. Coming out of a corner, the driver tries to shift out of second gear near redline, but somehow jams it into first—a tricky feat in many manual Toyotas, which are hard to slot into first on the move. They drop the clutch and make the Yaris sing a higher note than it was ever meant to, and the gut punch of engine braking forces them forward in their seat.