Someone’s Already Pushed the Toyota GR Yaris’ Three-Cylinder to 472 HP

The car belongs to Andrew Hawkins from Motive Video, who has been tuning the hot Yaris for some time. The car already achieved a 11.723 quarter-mile pass at 122 mph with just 362 horsepower. The expectation is that the new power level should allow for a 10 second pass in excess of 130 mph.

If the car does achieve those goals in its current configuration, the next step is setting it up for a tilt at circuit racing for World Time Attack. That may necessitate a redesigned turbo setup for more drivability out of corners with the tradeoff of a lower peak power level.

Hawkins has been calling the build the "most powerful" and "quickest" GR Yaris in the world. With few other projects pushing as hard for more power, and limited documentation on those that are, it's a claim he feels comfortable to make. It might also just draw some other tuners out of the wood work.

Even in stock form, the GR Yaris is a barrel of fun, as we discussed in our review earlier this year. The fact that it's proving to be a solid tuner platform only makes it better. Expect more tuners to jump on the bandwagon in time; Hawkins himself is hoping for some friendly competition.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com