Speed Through Holiday Shopping in This Briggs & Stratton-Powered Grocery Kart

Dealing with the general public in crowded stores running low on stock is hellish in the best of times, and we can't exactly call 2020 that. Holiday shopping this year is a nightmare like no year in living memory, and what most people want more than anything is a way to speed through it. And I may have just found a way to do so with a contraption for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Centennial, Colorado: A shopping go-kart.

This mall-terrorizing machine appears to be built from a combination of metal tubing, a miniature shopping cart basket, and a mishmash of normal kart components. Its construction doesn't even distantly resemble that of a Sodikart or Tony Kart chassis, and those narrow tires are nowhere near racing kart spec. Suffice to say, this thing probably corners like... Well, a shopping cart with an adult sitting in it.