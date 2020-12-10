Can't Afford a Hellcrate Engine This Holiday Season? Buy This Truly Ugly Hemi Sweater Instead
Rep Mopar even if you've got no car.
Believe it or not, the holidays are fast approaching. In fact, they're only a couple of weeks away. If you're still searching for a gift for the Mopar enthusiast in your life, the company itself has some suggestions. How does a truly ugly Hemi-themed ugly Christmas sweater sound?
Yes, give Mopar $54.95 and it will send you a festive sweater with one of its V8s on the front of it and the words, "Do you hear what I hear" emblazoned on the back. Even in the context of ugly Holiday sweaters, we gotta say, this one looks positively gross. I'll take two Mediums, please.
If you'd rather your Mopar-themed gifts be useful all year round, however, the company's holiday catalog also features a $5.95 branded reusable cotton face mask that'll keep your Mopar-loving loved one safe and endlessly repping Fiat Chrysler, as they do.
There's also a Hemi-branded hoodie, a women's soft-shell jacket, a Mopar crystal holiday ornament, a branded Oakley Holbrook backpack, and screen protectors for the seven- or 8.4-inch touchscreens in their FCA vehicle.
For gift-givers with deep pockets and Hemi fans who have been especially nice this year, the automaker is also promoting the "Hellcrate Redeye" crate engine as a possible holiday-time gift. In exchange for $21,807, SRT fans can now drop the firm's 807-horsepower, 717 pound-feet, 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 into any engine bay that'll fit it. Good luck tucking this one under the tree, though.
From now until Dec. 31, Mopar is taking 15 percent off the price of Mopar vehicle accessories and performance parts available on its website. During the same time period, free shipping can be had on merch orders of more than $75 using promo code JOLLY75 on wearmopar.com.
If the house of Hemi isn't really your thing, feel free to browse The Drive's own selection of car-branded masks and apparel on sale now via Blipshift.
Quite honestly, last year's Hellcat Reindeer adult onesie was a little cooler and way more original—but this is 2020 after all—so we'll take whatever we can get.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDRelax With Fury in a Dodge Hellcat Reindeer Adult Onesie This Holiday SeasonWe can't think of anything better to wear while commuting from the dinner table to the couch.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Drive Has Your Holiday Shopping Covered! New Car Masks And T-Shirts From BlipshiftKeep your block safe from the novel coronavirus and look like a car with one of our masks. Beep beep!READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Holidays Aren't Complete Until You Hear 'Jingle Bells' Performed With WrenchesAll you need is a tool kit and a concrete floor to create a bit of Christmas magic.READ NOW