Can't Afford a Hellcrate Engine This Holiday Season? Buy This Truly Ugly Hemi Sweater Instead

For gift-givers with deep pockets and Hemi fans who have been especially nice this year, the automaker is also promoting the "Hellcrate Redeye" crate engine as a possible holiday-time gift. In exchange for $21,807, SRT fans can now drop the firm's 807-horsepower, 717 pound-feet, 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 into any engine bay that'll fit it. Good luck tucking this one under the tree, though.

From now until Dec. 31, Mopar is taking 15 percent off the price of Mopar vehicle accessories and performance parts available on its website. During the same time period, free shipping can be had on merch orders of more than $75 using promo code JOLLY75 on wearmopar.com.

If the house of Hemi isn't really your thing, feel free to browse The Drive's own selection of car-branded masks and apparel on sale now via Blipshift.

Quite honestly, last year's Hellcat Reindeer adult onesie was a little cooler and way more original—but this is 2020 after all—so we'll take whatever we can get.

