Relax With Fury in a Dodge Hellcat Reindeer Adult Onesie This Holiday Season

The holiday season is officially upon us, and that means two things: eating and sleeping as much as possible during the always-too-short days off from work. So why not do both of those things in ultimate comfort? Say hello to the Dodge Hellcat Reindeer adult onesie—the ultimate holiday outfit and the newest addition to our already childish wardrobe.

We found this gem of the high fashion world on the Dodge merchandise website this morning while perusing the automaker's new Challenger 50th anniversary clothing line. And interestingly enough, it was listed in the men and women's "Casual Wear" section. Crafted from 100% polyester fleece and sporting the Dodge and Hellcat Reindeer logos on the chest and knee, the warm and cozy couture suit is bound to be the perfect attire for completing multiple food-gathering trips between your dining room table and living room couch.