Chevy Suburban is the First Vehicle to Get a Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Suburban made its Hollywood debut in 1952 and has since “starred” in over 1,750 films and television series. Chevy says the truck has appeared in at least one TV series every year since 1956 and at least one film every year since 1960. The Tahoe’s rollout in 1995 boosted those numbers even further, but the Suburban’s reign on the silver screen is impressive on its own.

The truck’s bloodline goes back much further than its run in Hollywood, though. The first Chevrolet vehicles to carry the name date to 1935 when the Carryall Suburban debuted with a station wagon body on a small truck chassis. The idea then was to carry the whole family and all of their junk in one vehicle. The concept is a familiar one today, as SUVs have pushed out sedans and minivans as the vehicle of choice for families in the United States. Chevy had the right idea all along but was 85 years early to the party.