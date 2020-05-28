First 2021 Chevrolet Suburban Z71 Photos Slip Out in Online Configurator
You wanted nearly 19 feet of off-roading prowess? Well, here it is.
The full-size off-roading crowd was hyped when Chevrolet unveiled the 2021 Tahoe Z71, with its powerful V8 options and four-wheeling-friendly approach and departure angles. Sure, you can't spec it with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel, but that's a conversation for another time. What we still hadn't seen—until Thursday, that is—was the big-boy Suburban Z71 with its roomy seating for eight and knobby BF Goodrich all-terrain rollers. That's all changed now as the family-hauling 4x4 has made its debut in Chevrolet's online configurator.
Sharp-eyed users of the New Tahoe Yukon forum spotted the 'Burb first and quickly posted it online. As expected, the Suburban Z71 is similar in style to its Tahoe counterpart, albeit with a wheelbase that's nearly 14 inches longer. That extra length isn't an advantage when it comes to technical obstacles, but at least your army of passengers will be comfortable all the while. There's also 16 cubic feet of additional cargo space behind the third row for hauling your week's worth of gear around when compared to the Tahoe.
Also like the Tahoe, the Suburban Z71 can be had with either General Motors' 5.3-liter V8 or the more powerful 6.2-liter. A 10-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case are standard, as is Hill Descent Control—a feature that's unavailable on lower-trimmed LT models. Rounding out the Z71 package are front and rear tow hooks, "off-road" wheels, and trim-specific styling, from the unique grille to a slew of special badging.j
Sadly, that grille is what's preventing the Z71 from gaining the Duramax diesel option. It doesn't allow enough airflow for the turbocharged inline-six, and for that, we'll always hold a grudge of some sort.
Impressively, the 2021 Suburban's interior cargo space is up by 19 percent over the outgoing model, while total length is increased by just over one percent. Much of that can be attributed to the model's new independent rear suspension, which is perhaps the single largest upgrade in GM's family of new SUVs—from the Tahoe and Suburban to GMC's Yukon range and the Cadillac Escalade.
Pricing for the 2021 Suburban Z71 starts out at $63,195 although it's only uphill from there. Equip it with the 6.2-liter V8 as well as the Z71 Signature Package and you're hovering round the $70K mark, which can be surpassed easily with a few other optional extras. You'll never touch the Suburban High Country, though, which kicks off at $76,595.
