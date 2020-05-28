First 2021 Chevrolet Suburban Z71 Photos Slip Out in Online Configurator

The full-size off-roading crowd was hyped when Chevrolet unveiled the 2021 Tahoe Z71, with its powerful V8 options and four-wheeling-friendly approach and departure angles. Sure, you can't spec it with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel, but that's a conversation for another time. What we still hadn't seen—until Thursday, that is—was the big-boy Suburban Z71 with its roomy seating for eight and knobby BF Goodrich all-terrain rollers. That's all changed now as the family-hauling 4x4 has made its debut in Chevrolet's online configurator.

Sharp-eyed users of the New Tahoe Yukon forum spotted the 'Burb first and quickly posted it online. As expected, the Suburban Z71 is similar in style to its Tahoe counterpart, albeit with a wheelbase that's nearly 14 inches longer. That extra length isn't an advantage when it comes to technical obstacles, but at least your army of passengers will be comfortable all the while. There's also 16 cubic feet of additional cargo space behind the third row for hauling your week's worth of gear around when compared to the Tahoe.