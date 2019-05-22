GM Building Even More 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Trucks With 6.2-Liter V-8: Report

In sharp contrast with Detroit rival Ford, which will reportedly cut the supply of its V-8-powered F-series pickups, General Motors will for the 2020 model year Chevrolet Silverado make the pickup's biggest, baddest V-8 available on more than half the model's trim levels.

Available only on two of the 2019 Silverado's more expensive trim levels, the 6.2-liter V-8 with its 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque will be available for five of the truck's eight trim options on the 2020 model year truck, according to Automotive News. This'll bring down the minimum price for a 6.2-equipped Silverado to $43,865, as opposed to $50,390 for a 2019 Silverado LTZ with the double cab and four-wheel-drive (delivery fees included).

"In today's truck market, customers continually demand more features, more technology, and more capability," said GM's Executive Chief Engineer for Full-Size Trucks, Tim Herrick, reports AN. "For 2020, we are delivering more in each of these areas."

The 5.3-liter V-8 will reportedly remain the Silverado's most popular engine choice, though the 6.2-liter and its associated 10-speed automatic transmission's increased availability—trims as low as Custom Trail Boss will be able to spec the powertrain—could challenge the smaller engine for that title.

Some of the Silverado's other options will increase in availability as well, with the 2.7-liter turbo-four and its eight-speed auto reportedly trickling down from the LT and RST trims to the lower Custom trim (and likely Custom Trail Boss too). GM also plans to launch a torquey 3.0-liter Duramax diesel for the Silverado for the 2020 model year, though GM announced Tuesday that the option would be delayed by a behind-schedule emissions compliance program.