GM Building Even More 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Trucks With 6.2-Liter V-8: Report
While Ford trucks are going small with turbocharged engines, GM is going big with more access to the coveted 6.2-liter V-8 than this year's model.
In sharp contrast with Detroit rival Ford, which will reportedly cut the supply of its V-8-powered F-series pickups, General Motors will for the 2020 model year Chevrolet Silverado make the pickup's biggest, baddest V-8 available on more than half the model's trim levels.
Available only on two of the 2019 Silverado's more expensive trim levels, the 6.2-liter V-8 with its 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque will be available for five of the truck's eight trim options on the 2020 model year truck, according to Automotive News. This'll bring down the minimum price for a 6.2-equipped Silverado to $43,865, as opposed to $50,390 for a 2019 Silverado LTZ with the double cab and four-wheel-drive (delivery fees included).
"In today's truck market, customers continually demand more features, more technology, and more capability," said GM's Executive Chief Engineer for Full-Size Trucks, Tim Herrick, reports AN. "For 2020, we are delivering more in each of these areas."
The 5.3-liter V-8 will reportedly remain the Silverado's most popular engine choice, though the 6.2-liter and its associated 10-speed automatic transmission's increased availability—trims as low as Custom Trail Boss will be able to spec the powertrain—could challenge the smaller engine for that title.
Some of the Silverado's other options will increase in availability as well, with the 2.7-liter turbo-four and its eight-speed auto reportedly trickling down from the LT and RST trims to the lower Custom trim (and likely Custom Trail Boss too). GM also plans to launch a torquey 3.0-liter Duramax diesel for the Silverado for the 2020 model year, though GM announced Tuesday that the option would be delayed by a behind-schedule emissions compliance program.
- RELATEDFord Slashes V-8 Production Due to Higher Demand for Smaller, Turbo F-150 Pickup Truck EnginesCould this mark the beginning of the end for the American V-8 as we know it?READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3.0-Liter Diesel Makes More Horsepower and Torque Than Ford F-150, Ram 1500It looks like Chevy may have a trump card up its sleeve in the half-ton diesel pickup truck category.READ NOW
- RELATEDDash Cam Video: Lightning Strikes Massive Tree That Falls on Unlucky Ford F-150 Pickup TruckThe driver may not have gotten struck by a lightning, but he still suffered some of the consequences.READ NOW
- RELATEDRam Trucks Working On Entry Back into Midsize Trucks: ReportThe Dodge Dakota has been gone for nearly a decade, but reports indicate that it might be about time for it to make its resurgence.READ NOW
- RELATEDThieves Are Stealing Toyota Tacoma Pickup Truck Tailgates Like Mad in HawaiiToyota designed the Tacoma's tailgate to be easily removable. As it turns out, it's a little too easy to remove.READ NOW