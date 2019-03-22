Chevrolet Silverado-Based Bureko Pickup Truck Has 6 Wheels and 1200 HP, Because Why Not?

Four-wheel drive pickup trucks are so passé, and pretty much everyone knows that six-wheel-drive trucks are all the rage right now—at least that's what Mercedes-Benz and Hennessey have taught us in recent years. But what if you want a different kind of 6x6 pickup? Well, the Bureko is exactly what you need.

Spotted by the folks over at CarBuzz, the Bureko is a last-generation Chevrolet Silverado set up in a 6x6 configuration. In addition to the two additional wheels, the truck makes a whopping 1,200 horsepower and sports aggressive bodywork that allows it to go virtually anywhere. Of course, longer-travel suspension and off-road wheels and tires are also part of the zombie apocalypse package.