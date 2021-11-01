There’s a 650-HP, Chevy Silverado-Based Desert Runner Headed to SEMA

There's plenty to see at Las Vegas' SEMA show each year, including an entire convention center full of off-road builds 'most any 4x4 shop could construct with enough time and money. What's more intriguing to the little kid in all of us, though, is when an automaker throws an obscene amount of both of those at a project to create something like Chevrolet's Beast desert runner, pictured here. It's built upon a modern Silverado chassis and is powered by a supercharged, 650-horsepower LT4 V8 like we've seen in various General Motors performance vehicles over the past few years.

This sucker rides on 37x13.5-inch AMP Terrain Attack M/T tires that are wrapped around 20-inch beadlock wheels, which hide a Chevrolet Performance Big Brake Upgrade System behind them. It's got a pair of spare rollers in the bed which, surrounded by a 4130 chromoly tubular safety structure, looks the part for this race-inspired concept. Then there's the lightweight body that's clearly a Chevrolet design, though it looks to have taken at least a couple of cues from the Halo Warthog. Or maybe GM Defense's Colorado ZR2-based ISV.

Chevrolet says the Beast has a wheelbase of 126.87 inches. That's a good deal shorter than, say, a 2021 Ford Raptor's, which comes in at a minimum of 145 inches. Meanwhile, the Beast's track is a girthy 91 inches wide, which sorta dwarfs a Raptor's 74-inch front track. At 204 inches nose to tail, it's very much a full-size truck, one that would earn plenty of pinstripes on a tight trail, though it's perfect for wide-open running through the dunes and whoops.