Have Your Cake and Race It Too with This Street Legal 3,000 HP 1956 Chevrolet 

They say you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Well, nobody told that to streetcar builder Joe Barry, the mastermind behind a 3,000 horsepower 1956 Chevrolet hardtop hot rod. Yes, it has parachutes and wheelie-bars, but it also has Colorado state plates. It’s a street-legal drag car, aka a streetcar. Automotive photographer Larry Chen’s YouTube channel Hoonigan AutoFocus takes you through an hour-long interview on this wicked ’56 Chevy nicknamed the Creamsicle. Boy, is this one sweet ride.

Now, there is a laundry list of items that makes this car cool. Starting from the ground up, the Creamsicle uses a Jerry Bickle tube chassis. But, the 1956 Chevrolet body is all steel. There are no fiberglass or carbon fiber body panels used to save weight. According to Barry, the car tips the scale around 3,800 pounds while rocking air-ride suspension.

Underneath the glossy orange hood beats the heart of a monster that would make Dr. Frankenstein envious. A twin-turbo 598ci big-block aluminum V8 pushing out a ridiculous 3,000 horsepower allowing the Creamsicle to run sixes down the quarter-mile at over 200 mph. To quote the film Two-Lane Blacktop, “Just color me gone, baby!”