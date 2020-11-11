An Ultra-Rare Go-Kart Version of Oldsmobile's 267-MPH Land Speed Record Car Just Resurfaced

A linkage stretches back from the pedal to near the engine where a small drum or disc brake likely should be; however, those components are currently missing along with the driver's seat. Lampert says he's going to source a new seat while trying to keep the kart as original as possible. As far as performance goes, though, he says that while the original engine is likely to stay in the kart, the one-wheel-drive situation might have to change.

"Right now, as a general purist, I plan to restore it to factory specs as best I can," Lampert explained. "It is an homage to a record-breaking car, however. It may need to be made faster."

If you're interested in buying one, there's actually a body for sale in Ohio, but It's unclear if the actual kart will be sold with it. With so few made, you might want to get it just in case. It's not every day that an Oldsmobile Aerotech goes up for sale online.

