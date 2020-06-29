GM Defense ISV Military Truck: The Ultimate Colorado ZR2 for Carrying Troops

Military engineering has yielded some seriously cool vehicles over the years, many of which have landed on our roads when Uncle Sam is done with them. Here's to hoping this Chevy Colorado ZR2-based Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) from General Motors Defense will be one of them. Living out Halo fantasies in the woods of this post-apocalyptic world with a real-life former military vehicle seems like a blast, especially when it's got four-wheeling chops like this.

Though the Warthog-esque vehicle looks radically different than anything you or I could buy at a dealer, GM Defense says the truck uses 90 percent commercial, off-the-shelf-parts. That includes the suspension system, which packs a Multimatic DSSV damper setup that can be found on the civilian model. The Colorado ZR2’s 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel will also remain, pumping 186 horsepower to the wheels through a six-speed automatic. This is yet another plus of the ISV as Chevy's small Duramax is said to be killed-off for the 2021 Colorado.