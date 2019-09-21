More Capable Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Off-Roader by AEV on Its Way: Report

The AEV-tuned Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison is one of the most capable midsize trucks currently on sale. Off-road tires and the trick Multimatic DSSV suspension help it tackle any terrain, while boron steel skid plates can protect the truck from even the sharpest, most destructive boulders. But with any off-roader, there is always room for improvement and according to a report from Muscle Cars and Trucks, AEV is working on an even more serious version of the Bison.

AEV Marketing Manager Matt Feldermann told the site, "Our plan is to offer a bigger tire kit with Bison. We’re looking at doing something like a Bison Plus or whatever you want to call it." The upgraded truck will only be available from AEV directly and won't be assembled with the ZR2 Bison by Chevrolet.

The upgraded tires are said to be 35-inch units that won't require a lift of the truck. The ZR2 Bison Tray Bed concept that debuted at this year's Overland West show had high-clearance fender flares to allow for the larger rubber, which could also be the case here. Since the truck doesn't need to be raised to accommodate the taller, more aggressive rollers, the center of gravity stays lower and on-road handling should remain mostly consistent.

AEV apparently wanted Chevrolet to install larger tires on the Bison when it went into production but going larger than 31-inches didn't make a ton of financial sense for the automaker. It appears AEV is looking to rectify that for owners who need the extra rubber.

It should be noted that the Gladiator Rubicon comes with 33-inch tires as standard and the truck can take up to 35-inch tires without rubbing. In either case, Bison or Rubicon, a lift will be required to go to the ubiquitous 37-inch size.

The truck will debut at this year's SEMA show in Las Vegas, and pricing has yet to be announced. If you already own a ZR2 and want some of the AEV components for your truck, the company does sell the bumpers, skid plates, and winch mounts separately.