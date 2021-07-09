GMC Canyon AT4X Pickup Coming to Match the Chevy ZR2 Off-Road: Report

The new model is expected to be built around the 31XX-2 platform , as Muscle Cars and Trucks earlier reported the cancellation or delay of the new 32XX platform . The AT4X should sit above the AT4 model we're already familiar with. It should get similar hardware to the 2023 Colorado ZR2, which means tough, uprated parts to deal with hardcore off-road use. Expect to see big 33-inch tires on 17-inch wheels and fancy Multimatic suspension to soak up the bumps.

GMC has, by and large, become an upmarket seller of SUVs and trucks, positioned as a premium option over and above the offerings from sister brand Chevrolet. That trend is set to continue, with the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 likely to get a complementary model in the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X, reports Muscle Cars and Trucks .

It's reported that the only engine option will be a version of the 2.7L turbocharged inline four, previously seen in the Cadillac CT4-V. Quoted outputs are 325 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. A lower-powered version of the same L3B engine is used already in the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, where it puts out 310 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque, so it seems that a high-powered variant of the same would be a fitting choice.

In terms of body styles, both the Colorado ZR2 and Canyon AT4X will allegedly only come in a crew-cab design. With competitors like the Ram 1500 TRX similarly only available in crew-cab format, it appears this is the way the market is trending for the foreseeable future.

Off-road performance vehicles have become key for truck brands, each looking to make its mark with a halo model at the top of the range. Expect to see more lairy designs, with bigger tires, larger fender flares, and crazier power numbers before the trend dies down. For fans of kicking up the dirt and tearing around in the desert, however, there hasn't been a better time to be in the market for a new truck. Have fun out there!

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com